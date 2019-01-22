Precious memories





Former acting Prime Minister of Tunisia Mehdi Jomaa Photo: Li Sikun/GT

Eight years ago, a Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire, which became a trigger for the country's "Jasmine Revolution" that toppled the Tunisian regime and later evolved into the "Arab Spring" sweeping several North African countries including Libya and Egypt.Eight years later, on December 24, 2018, 32-year-old journalist Abderazzak Zergui died after immolating himself to protest high unemployment and poverty. The tragedy has charred people's fantasies about the future that was ignited by the "Jasmine Revolution."For this North African country, the second incident of self-immolation is a throwback to the birth of the "revolution" waged for democratic reform. The country has failed to address the economic crisis that triggered the upheaval in 2011.Mehdi Jomaa, former acting prime minister of Tunisia, joined several politicians from around the world to participate in the Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, last month. He shared with the Global Times his vision of Tunisia's future and what the country can learn from China's success in its reform and opening-up.In addition to being the former acting Prime Minister of the north African nation, a more eye-catching tag on Jomaa is that he was a colleague of China's former top leader Deng Xiaoping."I was Deng Xiaoping's colleague. I worked in the company that he once served," Jomaa said during a break of the meeting. He even showed mediapersons a photocopy of Deng's employee card.The photocopy showed Deng using the name "Deng Xixian" while working at Hutchinson, a manufacturing company based in France. His work ID number is 5390. The card also has Deng's date of birth, time of entering and leaving the factory.The card revealed that Deng arrived at the factory on February 2, 1923 and left on March 7, and worked at the shoe-making department.At the bottom of the card, there are two lines written by hand saying that the company would never employ this person again as he quit his job.In 1997, when former French president Jacques Chirac visited China for the first time, he presented the work card as a precious gift to the Chinese government.Jomaa revealed to the Global times that he got the photocopy of the card from the human resources department of Hutchinson. Jomaa was once in charge of Hutchinson Aerospace."My career started at Montargis [a France town] where Deng started working. In Montargis, we have preserved the plants where he once worked," said Jomaa.Jomaa added that he knew Deng when he was a student. He was impressed by Deng who had laid out an innovative development strategy for China, ushered in a new leading model and opened a new chapter for the country.Jomaa came to know that Deng was working in the same Hutchinson plant in the first year of his work. Since then, Deng became his "most familiar" person at the company.For Jomaa, this experience was unique. "You can't imagine that I came from Tunisia, while Deng Xiaoping who came from China and changed the world's most populous country could be my colleague. We worked at the same place. This feels great," he told the Global Times.The "shared experience" made Jomaa believe that he could also follow Deng's path in his own career. After leaving Hutchinson, he started his political life back in Tunisia.Jomaa became Tunisia's minister of Industry in 2013 and was nominated acting Prime Minister in 2014 to take charge of the political transition after the "Jasmine Revolution."Tunisians pinned high hopes on him but the reality was harsher than he expected.Jomaa said in 2015 at Harvard University that overthrowing the government didn't solve the country's essential social and economic problems.He made the same point to Global Times. He said the problem of Tunisia is that the country has never truly implemented reform. What Tunisia has achieved after the revolution is a new constitution and a consensus on nation-building."After making certain achievements in politics, we still need to push forward change and transition in social sector, lead the country to the right path in economic and social affairs and make it an attractive destination for investment and wealth creation," he told the Global Times.Jomaa tried to implement what he had thought. During his tenure as acting prime minister, he launched national economic dialogue to reach a consensus on financial and structural reforms. In September 2014, he proposed "start-up democracy" to improve foreign direct investment (FDI) in Tunisia.However, his work was interrupted midway. In December 2014, Beji Caid Essebsi was elected the President of Tunisia. In January 2015, Habib Essid was nominated Prime Minister and Jomaa left the position in February that year. He later quit politics."I started the reform. But they [the successors] didn't continue it. This is the difference," Jomaa commented on the differences between Tunisia reform and China's reform and opening-up.He stressed that the reason for the success of China's reform is that the leadership has the courage to carry it out."Reform is not easy from the beginning. It requires determination. So I think your country is so lucky to have such a powerful leadership," he said.Jomaa told the Global Times that he thought there were four key elements that had contributed to China's success in its reform and opening-up.The first is a clear vision. He said when Deng proposed the reform and opening-up 40 years ago, he had a clear vision and good understanding of China's real situation and the Chinese people.The second is stable and efficient leaders. The third is social stability and the fourth is the decision-making ability of top leaders and their skill in implementing decisions."This is why I'm impressed by Deng Xiaoping and Chinese leaders," he said.Jomaa said what impressed him most is that China has realized industrialization in the past 40 years and lifted 800 million people out of poverty.Jomaa returned to Tunisian politics in March 2017 when he formed a new party. He described the goal of his party as exploring Tunisia's potential and accelerating foreign investment in the country to realize economic transformation. In his view, Tunisians are more open-minded than current government officials.He stressed to the Global Times that Tunisia is a platform for the entire Middle East, North Africa and South Europe. He said the country has a good geographical location and Tunisians can not only speak all the languages in the region but also have a good mastery of mathematics.Jomaa added Tunisia has "excellent scientists, technicians and high-quality labor force." The infrastructure, IT, tourism and service industries are all suitable for Chinese energy and high-tech companies to invest in."I think we have room for ample cooperation with China. I hope Chinese investors can show interest in Tunisia which is the regions' platform," he said.