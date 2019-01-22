Putin, Abe to address old islands dispute

Russia and Japan's leaders were scheduled to meet for talks in Moscow on Tuesday over a disputed island chain that has long prevented a peace treaty to end World War II. But recent rhetoric has dampened hopes of a breakthrough.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit marks the 25th time he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met since 2013, a reflection of their efforts to build cooperation despite their disagreement over the Kuril islands.
The Soviet Army seized the four islands, between the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean, in the last days of World War II.
Tokyo's refusal to recognize Moscow's sovereignty has been a barrier to peace for over seven decades.
Despite a flurry of diplomacy since November, when the two leaders agreed to step up peace talks, recent statements from both capitals suggest a compromise is still far off.
Moscow responded furiously to Abe's New Year's message in which he said Russians living on the islands should be helped to accept that the "sovereignty of their homes will change."
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Japan needed to stop referring to the islands as its "Northern Territories" in legislation. He also described Tokyo's military alliance with Washington as problematic.
To get the talks moving, Tokyo needed to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Kurils, said Lavrov.
"Why is Japan the only country in the world that cannot accept the results of World War II in their entirety?" he asked.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the negotiations were "in their initial stage" and would likely be a "drawn out" process - further cooling hopes for a quick resolution.
Abe's Moscow visit is the first leg of a trip to Europe, which will also include a speech at the Davos
forum in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Before his departure he acknowledged "negotiations with Russia have been a challenge for more than 70 years" and hoped for "candid talks" with Putin.
The two leaders have demonstrated a good personal relationship since Abe's historic first visit to Moscow in 2013.
Abe said in an interview published Monday by Kommersant daily that he and Putin have agreed to resolve the dispute "with our own hands and not pass the problem on to future generations."