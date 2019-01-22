Sweden hosts ‘constructive’ N.Korea talks

Talks held near the Swedish capital Stockholm that ended Monday and included representatives from North and South Korea and the US were constructive, Sweden's foreign ministry said.
They were seen helping pave the way toward a second summit planned for next month between US President Donald Trump and North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
.
"Constructive talks have been held covering issues concerning developments on the Korean peninsula, including confidence building, economic development and long-term engagement," a ministry spokesman said.
Trump is due to meet Kim in late February but will maintain economic sanctions on Pyongyang, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday.
That announcement coincided with the visit to Washington of North Korean official Kim Yong-chol and hinted at movement in a denuclearization effort that has stalled since a landmark first meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader last year.
A diplomatic source said the Swedish round-table conference, held on the outskirts of Stockholm over the weekend and concluded on Monday, had touched on the planned summit while bilateral talks had also been held on the sidelines.
"Different mechanisms for regional security have been discussed, that issue was something to which a lot of time was devoted," the source said.