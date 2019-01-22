China likely to be Britain’s major partner in future economic cooperation

Britain leaving the European Union, with or without a deal, will see the UK weighing more with Asian countries, analysts say, as they pinned China to be a major partner of Britain in its future economic development.
"After leaving the EU with or without a deal, the UK will seek strengthening cooperation with the countries outside of the European Union," said Cui Hongjian, director of EU Studies at the China Institute of International Studies.
"Asia, which harbors wide markets like China, Japan and India, is likely to be a key part in Britain's future plans for economic cooperation."
British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking for further talks with Brussels this week to salvage her Brexit
deal after the agreed terms were rejected by the British parliament.
The deal, reached by the May administration with the EU after nearly two-year-long talks, is non-negotiable.
If the British parliament could not approve the deal, Britain could crash out the EU with no deal on March 29, which worries many.
In an article published by the Contemporary World magazine in 2018, Sun Shengnan and Gao Jian, both research fellows with the Center for British Studies of Shanghai International Studies University, said that though there's ideological divergence between the two countries, the bilateral trade is likely to remain on a high volume.
In 2017, a freight line connecting China's Yiwu, an East China city famous for its small commodity trade, with London was established, making it possible for commodity containers to travel 12,000 kilometers in 18 days.
Financial service, a leading part in contributing Britain's economy, will become the major sector that the UK would like to strengthen with other countries, Cui said.
"Leaving the EU, Britain seeks more independent rights in negotiating deals with other economies," Cui told the Global Times. "The UK will try to seal a free trade deal with countries like China to keep its economic development stable."
May's talks with other parties will continue this week, until the MPs vote on Tuesday on a range of possible next steps.
The main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to meet with May until she rules out "no deal," but May has said the only way to do this was to agree on a deal - or stop Brexit altogether.