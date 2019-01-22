Chinese nuclear firm denies changing strategy in the UK to allay national concerns

China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) on Tuesday denied rumors that it has been in talks with Rolls-Royce over supplying equipment for a nuclear power plant the Chinese company is building in the UK to allay national security concerns, saying it has not changed its strategies.



"As of now, we have not changed our development strategy in the three nuclear power projects in the UK," CGN said in a statement to the Global Times. "We will push forward the construction of the projects with our partners."



CGN's denial comes as more and more Chinese companies have become the subject of some foreign officials' so-called national security concerns over Chinese firms and investments in recent years, which, Chinese experts say, is a political move to contain China's economic and technological rise.



The Financial Times reported on Monday that CGN was in discussions with the UK firm about supplying the control systems for the Hualong HPR1000 reactors, a concession from the Chinese firm, which has its own control systems, that is aimed at easing national security concerns in the UK.



In its statement on Tuesday, CGN did not directly address the national security issue but maintained that the company has always adhered to the principle of open and win-win cooperation.



The company confirmed that its subsidiary has signed a deal with Rolls-Royce to jointly provide instruments and control system solutions to "the global nuclear energy market."



Records show that at least two CGN subsidiaries - Suzhou Nuclear Power Research Institute and China Techenergy Co - have already signed two separate deals with Rolls-Royce about control system supply and development.



It is unclear whether these deals with Rolls-Royce were the ones referred to in the CGN statement on Tuesday.



"Rolls-Royce is one of many UK companies that provide the Hualong One project with services and support," CGN said in the statement.





Newspaper headline: Nuclear firm denies changing strategy in UK



