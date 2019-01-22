Chinese social media erupts over ‘explicit’ college exam questions





A Chinese expert slammed questions on a college test as "explicit and irrelevant" as Chinese social media criticism grew over the exam.The test included such questions as "Have you had sex with the opposite sex?" "What is the advantage of having AIDS?" and "Why are people playing video games all day foolish?"Screenshots of the test went viral over the weekend on Chinese social media, sparking heated discussions."These questions dig into students' privacy under the guise of a test, which is abnormal," Sina Weibo user qimengqian said.The questions were reportedly given by the dean of the Beihai College of Art and Design (BCAD) in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, surnamed Zheng, according to a guancha.cn report on Sunday.They were on the test for the introductory course on Mao Zedong theory and socialism theory with Chinese characteristics.A Peking University Chinese literature professor, who is surnamed Zhang, told the Global Times on Tuesday that it is absurd for such questions to appear in a college exam.He noted that test questions should be clear and relevant to the courses to help students understand the courses.The BCAD cannot be reached for comment as of press time. Local police have not responded to the issue.According to guancha.cn, this is not the first time for BCAD to give students such explicit exam questions, citing an anonymous insider.The guancha.cn report includes screenshots of previous BCAD exams provided by anonymous sources.Questions like "Do girls know that all men care about are female bodies?" and "Will women over 40 be sexually assaulted?" appeared on the alleged screenshots of the test, according to guancha.cn