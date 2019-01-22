Gene-editor faces punishment

In this photo handed out by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a researcher on the pig models for Huntington's disease takes a DNA sample at Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 28, 2018. A Chinese team of scientists has established a pig model of Huntington's disease (HD), an inherited neurodegenerative disease, using genetic engineering technology. In a study published in "Cell" on Thursday, researchers anticipated that the pigs could be a practical way to test treatments for HD, which is caused by a gene encoding a toxic protein that causes brain cells to die. Photo: Xinhua
The university where Chinese scientist He Jiankui worked has terminated his contract while a Chinese expert called for a thorough investigation into the university and institutes involvved in the controversial gene-edited babies case.
Southern University of Science and Technology (SUST), where He had worked, announced on Monday that they had ended all his teaching and scientific activities at the university.
However, Qiu Zongqi, the first Chinese laureate for the Avicenna Prize for Ethics in Science, told the Global Times on Tuesday that He's employer, SUST, should also be liable for failing to properly supervise He.
Qiu said that investigators should also dig deep into He's team and relevant institutes.
He, who created the world's first genetically edited babies last year, and people involved in his experiment will face serious punishment, and will be turned over to the public security bureau, the Xinhua News Agency quoted Guangdong provincial government investigators as saying Monday.
Investigators also revealed that aside from Lulu and Nana, the two genetically edited babies born in November, another woman involved in He's experiment also got pregnant, Xinhua reported.
Investigators said they will also monitor the babies and pregnant volunteers.
Chinese scientists and the public have since called for a comprehensive law to regulate China's bioscience sector.
But Qiu noted that such a law may face challenges. Calls for such a regulation sometimes cannot catch up with the pace of scientific development, thus creating loopholes in the regulation of scientific research, Qiu said.
China's Ministry of Science and Technology
(MST) and the National Health Commission (NHC) also condemned He on Monday on their Sina Weibo accounts.
The MST said they have suspended all scientific activities related to He's experiment, and will severely punish people and institute involved in the case.
Meanhiwle, the NHC vowed to cooperate with Guangzhou authorities investing into the case.
Since June 2016, He had been receiving private funding, evading supervision and hiring people, including those from abroad. He undertook human embryo gene-editing for reproduction, which is clearly prohibited in China, Xinhua said, citing Guangdong provincial government investigators.
From March 2017 to November 2018, He used a fake ethics examination paper and gathered eight pairs of volunteers consisting of HIV-positive males and HIV-negative females for the experiment, the Xinhua report said.
Former Chinese vice minister of health Huang Jiefu told the Global Times previously that it is necessary to establish a national-level authority and improve legal system to supervise biological and human experiments.
Huang stressed that the committee should include not only medical experts but ethics and legal professionals as well, and even members of the public