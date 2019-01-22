Gene-editor faces punishment





In this photo handed out by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a researcher on the pig models for Huntington's disease takes a DNA sample at Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 28, 2018. A Chinese team of scientists has established a pig model of Huntington's disease (HD), an inherited neurodegenerative disease, using genetic engineering technology. In a study published in "Cell" on Thursday, researchers anticipated that the pigs could be a practical way to test treatments for HD, which is caused by a gene encoding a toxic protein that causes brain cells to die. Photo: Xinhua