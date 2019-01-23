People across China write Chinese character Fu, couplets to greet Spring Festival

Calligraphy enthusiasts write Chinese character Fu, or blessing in English, in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2019. People across China have the tradition to paste new red couplets to greet the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianmin)

A villager shows Chinese character Fu, or blessing in English, in Koujiaying Village of Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2019. People across China have the tradition to paste new red couplets to greet the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

