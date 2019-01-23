Luggage through X-Ray in Spring Festival travel peak

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows passengers' belongings in their luggage through X-Ray of the security inspection at a bus terminal in Yangzhou City, East China's Jiangsu Province. The Spring Festival travel rush started Monday, unleashing China's largest seasonal migration. (Photo: China News Service/Meng Delong)

