Police dog on safety mission for Spring Festival travel peak

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)

Police dog Hao Ke starts its first service during the Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Nanning City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2019. The police dog born on Nov. 27, 2015 has undergone 500 days of training that included searching for explosives. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Xuelin)