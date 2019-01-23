10 died in Kerch Strait ship fire

In this video footage released by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, Russian Emergency Situations ship extinguishes a fire on two Tanzania-flagged vessels "Kandy" and "Maestro" in the Kerch Strait, on Jan. 22, 2019. There is no hope of finding survivors from the ship fire in the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Russia's Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said Tuesday. Rosmorrechflot said 12 people were rescued, 10 died and 10 were reported missing in the incident. (Xinhua/Sputnik)

