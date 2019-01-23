Chinese millennials embrace commercial insurance

When an insurance company salesman cold-called Liu Zhenqi for the first time in the autumn of 2015, she didn't take his product recommendation seriously. Days later, when the same salesman called her again, the 25-year-old woman was swayed.



Eventually, Liu agreed to meet him at a cafe near her company in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, where she signed a contract for critical illness insurance and accident insurance for 12,000 yuan ($1,768) per year. "I felt that it was time to buy myself commercial insurance," Liu said.



Commercial insurance, a relatively mature industry in Western countries, is now mushrooming in the emerging Chinese market. Unlike older generations who were cautious and skeptical about insurance, millennials in China seem to have become enthusiastic customers of the industry.



Liu recalled her family's reaction to her buying insurance. "They could hardly understand it," she told the Global Times. "My grandma and my father asked, 'Don't you already have social medical insurance? Why would you buy another one?'"



She explained to them that commercial insurance covers a wider variety of diseases and offers more payment. "Social insurance is far from enough [for serious diseases]," Liu said, adding that her new critical illness plan offers her up to 350,000 yuan if she ever falls ill.



Which, unfortunately, is a strong possibility for Liu's generation. News about millennial Chinese suffering from more serious diseases than previous generations have been making the rounds on social media lately, causing many to worry about their health and wellness even if they currently feel fine.



"I once saw a donation post on WeChat about a young person from a poor family who was diagnosed with cancer," Liu sighed. "At that time, I couldn't help but think about what I would do if I was that person."



More Chinese millennials are now realizing the importance of commercial insurance. The average price of insurance products purchased by post-1990s generation customers was 2,193 yuan ($322.12) in 2017, which quadrupled from 2015, according to financial information provider jrj.com.



Meeting public demand



Shanghai resident Liu Jiayu (no relation) is also a commercial insurance consumer. The 32-year-old woman spends nearly 70,000 yuan per year on a variety of insurance plans for her husband and their 5-year-old daughter.



But the young mother, who works at a university campus, has no commercial insurance for herself. "Paying our housing mortgage and raising a child make me stressed," she told the Global Times. "Maybe years later I will consider health insurance for myself, if our financial situation gets better."



Liu's husband, the primary financial contributor of her family, works at a start-up company that provides only a little insurance welfare. She purchased critical illness and accident insurance plans for him to help them prepare for potential future risks.



"As the backbone of our family, I must make sure that my husband is well protected," she summarized. "Otherwise, everything might return to zero if something bad happened to him."



By and large, more and more Chinese like both Lius are welcoming commercial insurance. In 2014, an executive meeting of the State Council decided to speed up development of China's commercial health insurance, Xinhua News Agency reported that year.



The decision was made to support China's medical reform as well as to meet the public demand for better healthcare services. Millennials responded favorably.



Irresolute elderly



Insurance agent Junson (alias) told the Global Times that more than 60 percent of his clients are 20- and 30-somethings. Based in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, Junson works with five domestic and international commercial insurance companies, spending his days introducing their products to potential buyers.



"I do find that young people are more interested in it [insurance] than the older generations are," he said, explaining that every week he receives a couple of calls from curious millennials asking about his insurance plans.



"Most middle-aged and old people, by contrast, are very difficult to be persuaded," Junson added. "I once suggested to my own mother that she buy some critical illness insurance, but she rejected me without any hesitation. She thinks that commercial insurance is useless."



Lydia Liu (alias; also no relation), an employee at an international insurance company's Shanghai branch, told the Global Times that the older generations of Chinese are usually more irresolute when it comes to buying insurance.



"It may take several weeks or even months for them to make a decision," Lydia Liu said. "Meanwhile, my millennial clients will sign a deal over a cup of coffee."



Nonetheless, with more and more insurance fraud cases being reported in the media, many customers are now questioning whether or not their costly insurance plans are truly reliable enough to offer them a helping hand if and when it is needed.



Avoid being swindled



Both Liu Zhenqi and Liu Jiayu said that they share this concern. Their respective insurance contracts, for instance, are too complicated for them to understand. "Sometimes I ask my agent to explain the clauses to me, but I forget them after a while," Liu Zhenqi said.



The only way to avoid being swindled, she thinks, is to choose the most renowned insurance companies. Her own plans were bought from a leading domestic insurer, which is also on the Fortune-500 list.



"I guess that a company as big as it must be reliable," she told the Global Times.



Junson admitted that some insurance plans are not well designed. "And over-hyping does exist," he confessed. "Some companies advertise that their products cover everything, but that's impractical."



Lydia Liu suggests that prospective customers not try to gain petty advantages when choosing an insurance plan.



"If two insurers offer similar products with 300,000 yuan of coverage, and one costs 10,000 yuan while the other only 3,000 yuan, customers should beware of the possible tricks behind the cheaper one," she illustrated.



"After all, commercial insurance companies are not charity groups," Lydia Liu told the Global Times. "There is no such thing as a free lunch."









Young people are more interested in buying insurance for themselves and their family. Photo: VCG