China to build a free trade port in Dalian, aiming to boost trade with Northeast Asian countries

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/23 13:33:40





The provincial government of Northeast China's Liaoning Province will "actively explore the possibility of establishing a free trade port" in Dalian, according to a report of the Liaoning Daily on Wednesday.



The free trade port in Dalian, if functioning well, will largely boost trade between China and Northeast Asian countries like Japan,



"Nowadays the politician friction in the Northeast Asian region has eased somewhat and many countries like South Korea and Japan are inclined to establish a comprehensive free trade zone in the Northeast Asian region.



Establishing a free trade port in Dalian can help push such proposals to take this forward,"said Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics.



The Chinese government has been enhancing trade capabilities by expanding the number and scale of free trade zones as well as speeding up establishment of new free trade ports in the country.



The government has already revealed its plans to establish a free trade port in South China's Hainan Province. On January 16, Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said that in 2019, China is planning to propose free trade port policies and systems as soon as possible, based on Hainan's regional features.



Cong also noted that establishing a free trade port in Dalian shows the government's intention to deepen industrial upgrading in northeast China, which has been pressured with economic slowdown more severely than other parts of China.



"Northeast China should take a bigger role in overseas trade connections, but their potential has been thwarted by their own system flaws and immature business environment. That's why the region needs to restructure their economy as soon as possible," Cong said.





