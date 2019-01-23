Ministry of Finance: China’s local government debt controllable with ratio at 76.6 percent

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/23 13:38:40

China's 2018 local government debt amounted to 18.39 trillion yuan ($2.7 trillion) with the ratio of local government debt at 76.6 percent, which is lower than the international norms, China's Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday.



The debt number was within the limit approved by the National People's Congress, the ministry said. The general debt reached 10.99 trillion yuan and special debt amounted to 7.39 trillion yuan. In addition, government debt accounted for 18.07 trillion yuan and 315.1 billion yuan which was in the form of non-government bond.



During the ministry's press conference on Wednesday, the official said the risk of local government debt is controllable, and the ratio of local government debt is lower than the international standard which is 100 percent to 120 percent, domestic financial media 21jingji reported.



The national general public budget revenue surpassed 18 trillion yuan in 2018, surging 6.2 percent on year-on-year basis. The number was 0.1 percent higher than the target at the beginning of the year.



By the end of 2018, the government debt on balance sheet was 14.96 trillion yuan with an overall debt to GDP ratio at 37 percent.



The ministry's official said debt administration will be regulated in 2019 with tight control of local hidden debt risks, 21jingji reported.



