Scenery of villages of Dong ethnic group in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/23 14:10:28

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Baji Village of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Dushi Village of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Baji Village of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Dushi Village of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Dushi Village of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus