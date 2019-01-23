In pics: intelligent equipment at Hohhot East Railway Station, China's Inner Mongolia

A passenger interacts with an intelligent robot at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A passenger puts his ticket in front of an intelligent robot for scanning to get the information of the ticket at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Passengers check in by using self-service real-name identity checker at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)