Shanghai Disneyland to add Zootopia-themed land

Shanghai Disneyland will add a Zootopia-themed land, bringing characters from The Walt Disney Company's popular animated film to the park, the operator said here on Wednesday.



Shanghai Disney Resort said this will be the second major expansion of Shanghai Disneyland, since its opening in June 2016.



Zootopia will be the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland, the world's newest Disney park, and the first-ever Zootopia-themed land at any Disney park worldwide.



Shanghai Disneyland added the Disney-Pixar Toy Story Land last year.



"The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the company's future development in China," said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products of The Walt Disney Company.



The development of the world's first Zootopia-themed land follows on the success of the animated movie in China, where it broke box office records to become the country's No. 1 all-time highest-grossing animated feature film.

