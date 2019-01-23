Fans baffled as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah closes his social media accounts

Fans were left baffled on Wednesday after Liverpool's star Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah appeared to have deleted all of his social media accounts where his followers number in the millions.



The Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts of Salah, who is idolized in Egypt and Liverpool, went offline without warning a day after he posted a cryptic tweet.



"2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real," said the final tweet, screenshots of which were shared widely on social media.



Those navigating to his Twitter account on Wednesday could only see a message reading "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!".



On Instagram, the message read "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removedm," A similar message appeared on Facebook.



It was not immediately clear whether the shutdowns were deliberate.



Some fans saw it as a possible resolution.



AFP





