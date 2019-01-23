AirAsia banks on Chinese demand for Southeast Asian

Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia, September 20, 2017. Photo: VCG

Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia is ramping up efforts to expand flights between Chinese mainland cities and Southeast Asian destinations, banking on the booming demand of Southeast Asian travel destinations for Chinese tourists.Shirley Zhou, AirAsia China Cluster Head, told the Global Times on Wednesday that so far in 2019, the company has opened two new routes, one between Kalibo in the Philippines and Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the other between Kalibo and Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province.This seems to be a good start to the new year for the company, which has enjoyed a business boom in the mainland market in recent years, with domestic consumers' rising spending power and willingness to travel abroad.In 2018, AirAsia opened 12 new flights between mainland cities and Southeast Asian destinations, Zhou disclosed.Tessapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Thai AirAsia also disclosed that AirAsia is happy to explore new flights this year if airport capacity permits.There have also been earlier reports about AirAsia's plans to set up a subsidiary in the mainland, but Bijleveld didn't comment on the progress of the subsidiary."China is a market that we attach great importance to and a market which we want to continue to explore...no matter whether we set up a subsidiary here or not," Zhou said.Currently, AirAsia has 74 flights to the mainland.The company's determination to explore the domestic market comes at a time when booming travel needs from mainland tourists, especially to neighboring Southeast Asian countries, are opening up business opportunities for airlines that specialize in Asian flights.AirAsia on Wednesday also released a report along with domestic travel service platform mafengwo.cn based on travel big data about the four most favored Southeast Asian destinations for Chinese travelers, which are Bangkok in Thailand, Tawau in Malaysia, Dao Phu Quoc in Vietnam and Krabi in Thailand, with their different appeal including delicious food, beautiful landscape and a romantic experience.The company is also exploring other business opportunities in the travel sector in addition to flight services, such as launching a travel and lifestyle app, an airport shopping/flight entertainment platform as well as an e-wallet.