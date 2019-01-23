PBC injects funds

China's central bank on Wednesday injected 257.5 billion yuan ($37.8 billion) of funds into the market via the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) to maintain liquidity.

The funds have a maximum maturity of three years and an annual interest rate of 3.15 percent, 15 basis points lower than the existing medium-term lending facility, the People's Bank of China (PBC) said on its website.

The TMLF tool was introduced in December 2018 to encourage lending to small and private businesses.



