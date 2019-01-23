Dalian free trade port to boost relations with Northeast Asia

A view of Dalian Port in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province Photo: VCG
The provincial government of Northeast China's Liaoning Province will "actively explore the possibility of establishing a free trade port" in Dalian, according to a report of the Liaoning Daily on Wednesday.
The free trade port in Dalian, if functioning well, will boost trade between China and Northeast Asian countries including Japan, North Korea
and Russia, an expert told the Global Times on Wednesday morning.
"Nowadays, the political friction in the Northeast Asian region has eased somewhat and many countries like South Korea and Japan are inclined to establish a comprehensive free trade zone in the Northeast Asian region.
Establishing a free trade port in Dalian can help propel such proposals forward," said Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics. The Chinese government has been enhancing the nation's trade capability by expanding the number and scale of free trade zones as well as speeding up establishment of new free trade ports.
Cong also noted that establishing a free trade port in Dalian shows the government's intention to deepen industrial upgrading in Northeast China, which is facing an economic slowdown that's more severe than other parts of China.