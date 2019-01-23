China's State-owned oil majors increase efforts in domestic exploration, production





The China National Petroleum Corp headquarters in Beijing File Photo: VCG

China's three State-owned oil giants are increasing their efforts in oil and gas exploration as a way to reduce China's reliance on energy imports, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.At the annual work conference held in the beginning of the new year, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said it would increase its risk exploration fund to 5 billion yuan ($735.8 million) from the current 1 billion yuan. Risk exploration refers to exploration that faces a high rate of failure but could lead to huge discoveries in oil and gas reserves.CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin said efforts to increase reserves are essential to reverse China's fast-growing reliance on imports. "Those efforts should be seen from a strategic view of ensuring national oil and gas supply security," Wang said.Sinopec also said it will strive to stabilize domestic oil production, increase domestic gas production and reduce costs.China National Offshore Oil Corp made similar pledges at its annual meeting, when General Manager Wang Dongjin said the company will aim to increase reserves and production in 2019.Jin Lei, an associate professor at the China University of Petroleum, told the Global Times on Wednesday that increasing reserves and production are two tasks facing State oil firms after Chinese oil production peaked in 2015."At the current stage, increasing reserves is the priority. The buying of overseas oil and gas won't see a decline," Jin said.Jin noted that having more reserves will increase China's bargaining power over international oil prices, an area in which the US has a rising influence due to its increased oil exports.China was the world's largest oil and natural gas importer in 2018, according to media reports.China's energy self-sufficiency was 85 percent in 2018, compared with 90 percent in 2011, the report said, citing industry experts.