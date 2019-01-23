China stockpiles talent as AI battle looms

An attendee looks at a facial recognition product of CloudWalk at a forum in Beijing. File photo: VCG
While the US has been trying to suppress China's technology rise by imposing bans on the sales of US high-tech components or asking its allies to do that, it seems that the strategy is bound to fail.
In China's technology area, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) sector, many Chinese companies have been arming themselves for the global AI race.
Domestic AI start-ups aim to close an estimated talent gap of about 1 million people by dishing out hefty salaries and setting up research centers abroad to recruit talent from around the world.
"Our top AI scientists can command a salary of more than 1 million yuan ($147,375) a year plus an ownership stake. Fresh AI graduates can move their hukou (registered permanent residence) to Beijing.
For employees that are from big-name companies, we'll offer raises of up to 50 percent to attract them," a PR director of a Beijing-based AI start-up told the Global Times.
The person indicated that Chinese technology start-ups' salaries for AI engineers are catching up with or even outpacing those of their US competitors.
An AI researcher in San Francisco makes an average of $112,659 a year, the Strait Times reported, citing data from job search site Indeed.com.Closing the gap
As the director's words indicate, the AI industry now offers some of the best-paid jobs in the nation because of public and private support. The State Council, China's cabinet, released a plan in July 2017 that aims to make China a world leader in AI by 2030. Along with policy stimulus, venture capital funds invested $27.71 billion in Chinese AI start-ups in 2017.
The huge investment sent salaries for AI-related positions in China "up 50 percent to 100 percent in recent years," which has retained high-level talent and attracted more engineers to join the booming industry, Yao Zhiqiang, co-founder of AI start-up CloudWalk, told the Global Times.
A report issued by IDG Capital showed that compensation for top AI experts in China is 55 percent higher than the internet sector average, while for intermediate and junior positions, salaries could be 90 to 110 percent higher.
Although reports pointed to an AI supply shortage in China of up to 1 million people, technology executives have voiced confidence that they could fill the gap by recruiting locally and expanding their efforts abroad.
Yang Xingyi, CEO of AI start-up Chongqing Menlo Robot, said that his company has launched a number of AI projects in China in partnership with professors and scholars from foreign universities and research institutions.
"Chinese companies have an overwhelming edge in providing support facilities and translating research findings into commercialized use… That is the key reason why top AI talent from overseas is willing to pursue a career in China," Yang told the Global Times.
The US containment of China's technological rise has also stoked worries among Chinese students who studied at US universities, driving them to return to the motherland to enrich China's AI talent pool, industry insiders said. In addition, some technology companies have set up research centers abroad, targeting AI talent in Silicon Valley and Europe. For example, CloudWalk has set up an advanced lab in Silicon Valley to recruit international talent, according to a note the company sent to the Global Times on Monday.
Baidu has reportedly opened a second research facility in Silicon Valley amid a push to attract local talent for its AI projects.Weaker infrastructure
As of the end of 2017, China was home to about 18,232 AI experts, representing 8.9 percent of the world's total and trailing the US' 13.9 percent share, according to a report released by Tsinghua University.
Despite these efforts, the talent gap between China and the US has exposed a thorny issue - China's "weak" educational infrastructure in AI, including inexperienced faculty and well-rounded interdisciplinary training, according to Fang Yongchun, dean of the AI College under Nankai University in Tianjin.
"Given this situation, how can China foster high-level experts who are able to produce high-quality innovations?" Fang asked.
A government-led initiative is on the way to overhauling the thorny issue. In April 2018, the Ministry of Education
, Peking University and Sinovation AI Lab jointly launched a program to train at least 500 AI teachers and 5,000 AI students in top universities in five years. The model will also be expanded.
As of the end of 2017, 57 Chinese universities had set up either a major or a department in AI, according to data provided by Fang. "China is loading its ammunition for the global tech competition," the PR director said.Newspaper headline: China stores talent as AI battle looms