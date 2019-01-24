US-listed Chinese firms trade mixed

US-listed Chinese companies traded mixed on Wednesday with half of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a high note, and the other half on a low one.



Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group rallied 2.51 percent, while shares of Baidu rose 1.79 percent, leading the winners.



Shares of BeiGene dropped 2.66 percent, while shares of SINA Corporation fell 2.49 percent, leading the laggards.



US stocks ended higher on Wednesday, as stronger-than-expected corporate performance shored up rebounds in the overall US stock markets, despite the ongoing concerns over a slowing global economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 rose 5.80 points, or 0.22 percent to 2,638.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent to 7,025.77.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, fell 6.15 percent to 19.52 on Wednesday.



As of Tuesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,452.34, marking a 7.03-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 26.25-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

