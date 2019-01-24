Magazine on China-Pakistan relations launched in Islamabad

The China-Pakistan Study Center has launched a magazine with an aim to cover the entire gamut of the relationship between the two countries, including politics, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts.
The launching ceremony of the inaugural edition of the quarterly magazine named "Pivot" was held Wednesday at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, as well as scholars, academics, authors and diplomats.
In his message on the occasion, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed the start of the magazine and expressed his confidence that it would be a valuable resource for learning about the richness and promise of China-Pakistan relations, which are based on the unshakeable foundation of mutual trust.
Qureshi said the steady and close relationship between Pakistan and China is a positive factor for the political stability of the region and its economic integration.
"From politics and diplomacy to economy and defense, the countries are finding new ways to ensure the prosperity of their people," said Qureshi, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road
Initiative reflects the collective desire of China and Pakistan to usher the region into an era of shared prosperity.
Chief Editor of the magazine Talat Shabbir said the aim of the publication is to project the all-weather, time-tested strategic partnership of the two countries and to fill the knowledge vacuum in a rapidly transforming world.
On the occasion, Ambassador Yao appreciated the magazine for its prospect to help promote the Sino-Pak relations.
Yao said China and Pakistan had a commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and in the world at large, adding that China-Pakistan relations will make a new exemplary contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind.
Terming development as a key to peace, the ambassador said China would like to align the development strategies of both countries and work together to achieve the great dreams of the two countries.
Tehmina Janjua said the magazine with its name "Pivot" will be the true reflection of the great relations between the two countries which stand vital for each other in their foreign policies.
Janjua termed China-Pakistan relations as the anchor of the strategic stability in the region and hoped that the magazine will offer a platform for the young generation, scholars and diplomats to understand and carry on these in-depth special relations between the two countries.