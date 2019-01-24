Chinese VP calls for shaping global architecture for better future of mankind

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addresses the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan here on Wednesday called on countries to work together to shape the global architecture in the age of the fourth industrial revolution with the vision to create a better future for all mankind.While addressing the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Wang said it is imperative to respect national sovereignty and refrain from seeking technological hegemony and interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.He called for efforts to uphold multilateralism and jointly build a system of rules for technology and new international cooperation framework featuring peace, security, democracy, transparency, inclusiveness and mutual benefit, so that all people can gain from technological innovation.Pointing out that new technologies bring opportunities and also create risks and challenges, Wang said that countries need to uphold the security of all mankind and need to improve policy environment and promote social prosperity and stability."We need to explore the adoption of relevant rules and standards in a phased way, while leaving broad space for the dissemination and application of scientific discovery and technological innovation," he said.Wang also called for accommodating in a balanced manner the interests of all countries, especially those of emerging market and developing countries."One should not ask the whole world to address only the security concern and comply only with the standards of developed countries or individual countries," he said.This year's Davos forum gathers global elites to discuss "Globalization 4.0," a buzzword that means a new wave of globalization in a digital world. More than 60 heads of state or government, 40 international organization heads and 1,700 business leaders attended the event.