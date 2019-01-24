China's first baby born from transplanted womb

Doctors perform a cesarean operation on a woman who has successfully received a womb at the Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 20, 2019. A woman who successfully received a womb donated by her mother after a uterus transplant in November 2015 gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Shaanxi Province on Sunday. Weighing 2 kg and measuring 48 cm long, the baby is considered to be China's first and the world's 14th baby who was born from a transplanted womb, said doctors with the Xijing Hospital. (Xinhua/Zhang Yinan)
