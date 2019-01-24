Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort provides cosy dwellings, job opportunities for impoverished households in Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows the view of the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Working as staff members at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort, Pan Jiehui and his wife each are paid about 3,000 yuan (about 442 US dollars) per month for giving folk custom performances to visitors. The tourist resort is a poverty alleviation project providing cosy dwellings and job opportunities for impoverished households. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Pan Jiehui(R) and his wife give a folk custom performance to visitors at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui plays Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui's family members have a shared moment with his neighbors' children at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui plays Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui goes for a walk with his birds during work break in Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2019 shows Pan Jiehui's home, which is a local architecture named Diaojiaolou (house on stilts), at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Pan Yinghua, Pan Jiehui's wife, prepares for her performance at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui's wife Pan Yinghua helps tidy his costume at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui (1st L) and his family members dine by the fire at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui plays Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui and his wife Pan Yinghua prepare to leave home at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.

Pan Jiehui and his wife Pan Yinghua work in vegetable plots at the Shuanglonggou Forest Tourist Resort in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2019.