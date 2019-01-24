Russian denies its missile violates INF treaty

Lt.Gen. Mikhail Matveyevsky (front), Chief of the Missile Troops and Artillery Branch of the Russian Armed Forces, speaks during a demonstration of the 9M729 missile at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
The 9M728 missile container is demonstrated at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
The 9M728 missile container (front) and the 9M729 (back) missile container are demonstrated at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
The 9M729 missile container is demonstrated at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a briefing in the Patriot military park, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C, back) and Lt.Gen. Mikhail Matveyevsky (R, Back), Chief of the Missile Troops and Artillery Branch of the Russian Armed Forces, attend a briefing in the Patriot military park, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C) speaks during a briefing in the Patriot military park, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
The 9M729 missile container is demonstrated at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a briefing in the Patriot military park, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
The 9M729 missile container is demonstrated at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, outside Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)The Russian 9M729 land-based cruise missile, contrary to the allegations of the United States, does not fall under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), senior Russian officials said Wednesday.