People get water from public water pump in Kandahar city, Afghanistan

An Afghan girl gets water from a public water pump in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Sanaullah Seiam)

An Afghan boy pushes a hand cart to get water from a public water pump in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Sanaullah Seiam)

An Afghan man gets water from a public water pump in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Sanaullah Seiam)

An Afghan boy pushes a hand cart to get water from a public water pump in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Sanaullah Seiam)

An Afghan boy gets water from a public water pump in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, Jan. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Sanaullah Seiam)