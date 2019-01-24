Confiscated weapons found in military base in Damascus

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/24 11:19:12

Confiscated weapons are seen in a military base in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Syrian army said they found the weapons in formerly rebel-held areas in the countryside of Damascus. (Xinhua/Ammar Safajalani)


 

