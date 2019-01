Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2019 shows snow-covered houses in Delnice, Croatia. (Xinhua/Goran Kovacic)

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2019 shows a bird at snow-covered Maksimir Park in Zagreb, Croatia. Croatian capital Zagreb and neighbouring areas have been hit by snow since Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sandra Simunovic)

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2019 shows fallow deer in a snow-covered forest near the town of Delnice, Croatia. (Xinhua/Goran Kovacic)