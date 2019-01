Indian paramilitary soldiers march past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 23, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

