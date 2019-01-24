People visit immersive digital experience exhibition at Palace Museum

A girl visits the immersive digital experience exhibition at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2019. Opened on Wednesday as part of the exhibition "Celebrating the Spring Festival in the Forbidden City", the east side-gallery of the Palace of Heavenly Purity (Qianqing gong) features an immersive digital experience with virtual reality, motion capture, and other interactive technologies. (Xinhua/Liu Xianguo)

