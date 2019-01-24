Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to be held on Feb. 11

Dachshunds are seen at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A Miniature Smooth Dachshund is seen at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A Grand Bassett Griffon Vendeen is introduced as a new Westminster debut breed at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Dogs are seen during an agility demonstration at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A dog is seen during an agility demonstration at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A dog waits for reward after an agility demonstration at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A dog is seen during an agility demonstration at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A Nederlandse Kooikerhondje (front) is introduced as a new Westminster debut breed at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Dachshunds are seen at a press preview of the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 23, 2019. The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held on Feb. 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)