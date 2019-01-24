Visit Laos-China Year to kick off for tourism promotion in 2019

China and Laos will launch a major campaign on Friday for boosting tourism cooperation between the two countries throughout 2019.



Local daily Vientiane Times on Thursday quoted Lao tourism authorities as saying that a number of activities will be held at Lao National Culture Hall on the coming Friday to mark the launch of the year-long tourism promotion.



The key activities will include cultural performances and an exhibition of Lao and Chinese tourism products. There will also be films that depict the special attractions of Laos and China, Chinese embassy in Laos told Xinhua on Thursday.



More than 4.1 million visitors came to Laos in 2018, 8.2 percent increase compared to 2017. More than 800,000 tourists came from China, an increase of 26 percent, according to Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.



The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said that senior government officials from Laos and China will deliver speeches to officially launch Visit Laos-China Year 2019. The Lao government has high expectations for the success of the campaign and is hoping for a surge in Chinese visitors.



The Lao government project is hoping to attract more than one million Chinese to visit Laos, about 4.5 million visitors in tota in 2019.



Lao tourism authorities said a number of activities have been planned specifically for Chinese tourists. These include a China culture week celebrating 58 years of Laos-China diplomatic relations. There will also be a mid-autumn festival and Chinese cultural performances in Luang Prabang, northern of Laos and in capital Vientiane, while tourism authorities will hold a meeting on Laos-China tourism management in Champassak province, southern of Laos, the report said.

