Special police undergo intensive training in Hainan

Armed police undergo an intensive training on a mountain in Sanya City, South China's Hainan Province, Jan. 21, 2019. More than 100 members of the special police participated in the month-long training that took place in an open field and involved some 30 modules, including a grueling 16-hour drill a day and a long-distance trek carrying a load of at least 30 kilograms. (Photo: China News Service/Lei Zhe)

