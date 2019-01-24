Electric car rush

A concept M-Byte car is exhibited at Byton's first showroom in Shanghai, which opened on Sunday. The Chinese electric vehicle maker, established in 2016, is expected to mass produce the M-Byte mode in 2019. China has had a boom of electric vehicles sales in the last few years. The fast growth of the EV industry in China has also motivated India to catch up.
