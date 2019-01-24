Curbing risk of Chinese local government debt a key task in 2019: expert

The Ministry of Finance in Beijing Photo: VCG

Local government debt in China last year amounted to 18.39 trillion yuan ($2.7 trillion). And the debt ratio of local government stood at 76.6 percent, which was lower than international norms of 100-120 percent, the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday. Financial experts told the Global Times that control of debt risk will be significant for local governments in 2019, and those governments should be encouraged to issue bonds.The debt number was within the limit previously approved by the National People's Congress, the ministry said. As of the end of 2018, government debt on balance sheets was 14.96 trillion yuan, with an overall debt to GDP ratio of 37 percent, below the EU's warning line of 60 percent.The risks of China's local government debt are controllable and debt administration will be regulated in 2019 with tight control of local government debt's hidden risks, said Hao Lei, deputy director of the budget department under the Ministry of Finance.The statistics proved China's fiscal position is healthy and there is scope to make progress, Zeng Gang, deputy director of the National Institution for Finance and Development, told the Global Times on Wednesday.He said two issues related to local government debt require attention in 2019: one is the increment control, while the other is control of the outstanding debt risks."Due to the large scale of outstanding debt, there is little revenue income from the previous investment. How to eliminate the risks of outstanding debt is a key work for 2019," Zeng said.The national general public budget revenue surpassed 18 trillion yuan in 2018, up 6.2 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent higher than the target at the beginning of the year.Hao said an additional debt limit of 1.39 trillion yuan was approved by the State Council, the cabinet, given to local governments in 2019 in advance. This accounted for 63 percent of new debt limits in 2018. He added that as of January 22, Central China's Henan Province had issued new bonds of 45.3 billion yuan and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region had issued 10 billion yuan in new bonds."Local governments are important lenders as well as important participants in China's macroeconomic development," Zeng said.It is not only debt risk control that requires attention, but also its influence on the macro economy, Zeng added.