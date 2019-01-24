Pig-themed exhibition held to greet Spring Festival in Hong Kong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/24 20:56:29

Art works of the pig, the 12th in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign, are displayed during a pig-themed exhibition to greet the Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 23, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Year of the Pig in the Chinese lunar calendar, will begin on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua


 

Red lanterns are displayed on a street to greet the Spring Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 23, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Year of the Pig in the Chinese lunar calendar, will begin on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua


 

