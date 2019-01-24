Over 6,000 websites shut down in China in 2018 amid efforts to crack down on illegal, harmful information

Over 6,000 websites were shut down in China in 2018 as the country enhances efforts to crack down on illegal and harmful information online.



Chins's cyber authorities held talks with 1,497 websites and warned 738 during last year's efforts to regulate cyberspace, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement released on its website on Thursday.



A total of 297 websites suspended updating and over 2 million internet accounts were shut down, said the statement.



The closed websites include those which spread pornography or information that are regarded as "jeopardizing national security."



Those punished also included those releasing phonographic or gambling information.



Websites that release news without obtaining any qualification were also removed, said the statement.





