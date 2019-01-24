Sino-US trade dispute not hurting air goods transport yet: IATA

The China-US trade dispute has not hurt air goods transport, a senior executive at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.



"We have not seen any changes in the goods transport in the Sino-US aviation market yet," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of IATA said at a media briefing on Thursday.



He explained that goods such as aluminum and auto parts are transported by shipping not planes, and so far air cargo was stable.



But he warned that trade protectionism could be a risk for the aviation market.



In a report, IATA predicted that 2019 will be its 10th year of profit, but there will be a 3.7 percent annual increase in cargo in 2019, the slowest pace since 2016.



This reflected the weak world trade environment impacted by increasing protectionism, the report said.



A new airport in Daxing, south Beijing, is scheduled to open in September. He said that the Chinese government has set a good example in infrastructure construction.



But he suggested that the slots in the new airport for all the airlines, no matter from home and overseas players, should be more transparent and flexible to meet demand. Also, how to fully manage the air space in the airports is also the question ahead for the Chinese aviation regulator.





