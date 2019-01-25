Indians take part in final rehearsal of Republic Day parade

Indian students take part in the final rehearsal of the upcoming India Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Jan. 24, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian security personnel take part in the final rehearsal of the upcoming India Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Jan. 24, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A policeman participates in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in Jammu, the winter capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 24, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019.

Policewomen participate in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in Jammu, the winter capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 24, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian policemen march during a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming India Republic Day parade in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 24, 2019. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)