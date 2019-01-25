PLA troops in Hong Kong mark Spring Festival with children

Members of the PLA troops stationed in Hong Kong play games with children at Ka Fuk Baptist Church Pre-School to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, China's Lunar New Year, in Hong Kong, Jan. 24, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

Members of the PLA troops stationed in Hong Kong perform for children at Ka Fuk Baptist Church Pre-School to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, China's Lunar New Year, in Hong Kong, Jan. 24, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

Children at Ka Fuk Baptist Church Pre-School perform for visiting members of the PLA troops stationed in Hong Kong, Jan. 24, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

