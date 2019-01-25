US crude oil production remains level: EIA weekly report

US crude oil field production stayed level during the week ending Jan. 18, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.



The EIA report said the weekly US field production of crude oil averaged 11.9 million barrels per day (b/d), the same from the previous week and up by about 2 million b/d year-on-year.



The organization expected that non-OPEC countries, particularly the United States and Brazil, will lead production growth this year. Non-OPEC producers will increase petroleum and other liquids supply by 2.4 million b/d in 2019, which will offset forecast supply declines of 1 million b/d from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members, leading to global supply growth of 1.4 million b/d.



The EIA forecast that global liquids supply growth will increase by 1.7 million b/d in 2020, with US oil production continuing to grow to reach 13 million b/d by the end of 2020.



According to the EIA forecast, Brent crude oil prices will average 61 US dollars per barrel in 2019 and 65 dollars per barrel in 2020, down from the 2018 average of 71 dollars per barrel.



The EIA forecast that oil prices will remain lower than 2018 levels because relatively strong global oil supply growth over the next two years will outpace growth in consumption.



Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as traders looked to the possibility of US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector and a weekly surge in US crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery climbed 51 US cents to settle at 53.13 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for March delivery declined 5 cents to close at 61.09 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

