S. Korean president's approval rating falls on economic concern

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's approval rating fell this week on a lingering concern about the lackluster economy, a weekly poll showed Friday.
According to the Gallup Korea poll, support for Moon edged down 1 percentage point over the week to 46 percent this week.
The negative assessment on Moon's management of state affairs inched up 1 percentage point to 45 percent.
The respondents positively evaluated Moon's policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), while negative respondents picked Moon's economic policy as the biggest negative factor.
Moon has pushed for a so-called income-based growth policy, which boosts household income to narrow income inequality.
Conservative local media outlets lambasted the policy, focusing on higher labor costs of companies rather than the improved quality of life among the low-income bracket.
The Moon government unveiled a set of measures for the so-called innovative growth to foster innovative industries as new growth engine, but it would take time for the growth policy to bear fruits.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, grew 2.7 percent in 2018, the lowest growth in six years.
Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 3 percentage points over the week to 37 percent this week.
It was followed by the main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party which won 18 percent of support scores.
The minor progressive Justice Party gained 10 percent of support, while the minor conservative Bareun Future Party garnered 7 percent in support scores.
The results were based on a poll of 1,002 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.