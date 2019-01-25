China launches drive against illegal online private info access

A netizen views a performance by two web hosts on Douyin, a Chinese short video platform. Photo: IC

launched on Friday a year-long online campaign to curb mobile applications' illegal compulsory access to users' private information irrelevant to their services.App operators can only acquire access to the users' information related to their services, and under a legal, just and necessary principle, according to a joint notice by China's Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Ministry of Public Security and State Administration of Market Regulation released on Friday.They should clearly provide information on data collection rules, and the users should be allowed to decide whether to grant access, the notice read.Operators shall not use measures like default settings and binding apps, or stop the installation to force users to grant access to private information. They should also not gather information that is against the law, regulations or users' agreements, it said.Assessment of apps which have a large user base and are closely related to people's lives will be prioritized, and if these apps fail to rectify their misconduct, they will be publicized and their business permits revoked.The campaign will be national in scope from January to December.There were 802 million internet users in China by June 2018, and 788 million Chinese used mobile phones to access the internet in the first half of 2018, the Xinhua News Agency reported in August.