China welcomes new secretary general of SCO

China on Friday welcomed Vladimir Norov to start his career in China as the new Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing, saying that as a senior diplomat of Uzbekistan, Norov is trusted to make a due contribution to the SCO.



As the host country of the SCO secretariat, China will continue to support and assist the secretary general and the secretariat, she said.



Norov was appointed the secretary general of the SCO by member state leaders during the SCO Qingdao Summit in June 2018.

