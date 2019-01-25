Several injured in NW Pakistan bomb explosion

Several people were injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's northwest North Waziristan district on Friday, local reports said.



The blast hit a market area during routine commercial activities in Mir Ali town of the district located in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Geo News reported.



The blast happened when some unknown militants detonated explosive materials fixed at a motorbike, by a remote controlled device.



The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.



No individual or group has claimed the attack yet.



Security forces cordoned off the area for investigations, following the incident.

