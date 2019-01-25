Religious venues get legal person status, part of China’s efforts to protect rights, interests

Main: A monk sweeps the Pagoda Forest, monuments to deceased monks, next to Shaolin Temple. Photo: VCG

Religious activity venues will be able to register their legal person status in China starting April as part of the country's efforts to further enhance its capability to protect religious venues' legal rights and interests.According to a guideline issued by the State Religious Affairs Administration (SARA) and Ministry of Civil Affairs , religious venues, after gaining permission from the local religious group and county-level government religious affairs departments, can apply for legal person status to the local civil affairs department starting April 1.Qualifications for such applications are clearly stated in the notice, including being a legally registered temple, Taoist temple, mosque or church, with a registered fund of no less than 100,000 yuan ($15,000), according to a notice on the guideline the SARA published on its WeChat account on Friday.Application documents, including the local religious group's consent in writing, the basic information and identification card of the legal person candidate, and proof of registered funds, must be submitted and examined by the local county-level religious affairs departments, the notice said.County-level government departments shall decide on such applications in writing within 20 working days from the time of application, it added.This answers the long-standing problem that, due to the absence of a legal person status, religious activity venues have found it difficult to conduct activities, such as claiming demolition compensation and signing labor contracts, an article published by tongzhanxinyu, the WeChat account run by the United Front Work Department of Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Friday.Article 92 of the General Provisions of the Civil Law China adopted in 2017 states that qualified religious venues established in line with Chinese laws shall be able to apply for legal person status, and attain the donor legal person status.The Friday notice also offers clear guidelines for the implementation of the revised regulations on religious affairs since February 2018 over the related issues."Religious activity venues which gain legal person status allow religious staff to enjoy the same social security benefits as other employees. That was a headache for them for a long time," Dai Junfeng, secretary-general of the Yunnan Provincial Islamic Association, told the Global Times on Friday.Dai also said the legal person status mechanism creates a strong sense of responsibility and duty at the religious venues.After attaining legal person status, the religious venues will become subject to the national unified finance, property and accounting system, establish a sound system of accounting, financial reporting and publicizing financial operations, and accept government fiscal supervision and taxation management, tongzhanxinyu said on Friday.Legal person registration will also enhance the venues' self management, improve their structure for corporate governance to better implement the country's financial system, it said.However, legal person registration is not compulsory for religious venues, according to an unnamed official at SARA, in another article published on its WeChat account, also on Friday."Applying is voluntary," the official said.